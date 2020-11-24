RUTH ANN YODER Kalona Ruth Ann Yoder, 95, of Kalona, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the Pleasantview Home. A private family graveside service will be held at East Union Cemetery in rural Kalona. A memorial fund has been established for the Kalona Mennonite Church. Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family. A video of the service will be available at www.peterseimfuneralhome.com
Friday afternoon. She was born to Omar and Myrtle Liebig in Johnson County west of the cheese factory on July 31, 1925. She was baptized in 1936. She was a member of East Union Mennonite Church for 20 years. She attended Lincoln Grade School and graduated from Kalona High School in May 1944. On Sept. 15, 1944, she married Wilbur J. Yoder in Kalona. Together they had five children. They farmed near Joetown until Wilbur passed away in May 1965. In 1966, Ruth Ann graduated from the University of Iowa Nursing Program with a LPN degree. She then worked at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and Parkview Nursing Home. In 1978, she returned to the University of Iowa to complete her RN degree. She then worked at Pleasantview Home until she retired. Ruth Ann was currently a member of the Kalona Mennonite Church, where she enjoyed women's Bible studies and her Sunday school class. She was a member of the Lioness Club in Kalona and enjoyed volunteering at the Kalona Historical Village. Ruth Ann enjoyed morning coffee time with her friends at the Kalona Bakery. For many years, she was active with the Kalona High School Alumni Association as she kept in contact with many of her high school friends. Ruth Ann was an avid reader and loved to bake cinnamon rolls for her family and friends, as well as cook. She is survived by her five children, Mary Beth (James) Blecha, Hill City, S.D., Reagan of Iowa City, Anthony (Sarah), Kalona, Mina (Fred) Swartzendruber, Goshen, Ind., and Kim (Mary Ann), Iowa City; 13 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded by her husband, Wilbur J. Yoder; parents, Omar and Myrtle Liebig; sister, Maxine Gingerich; and one granddaughter, Sara (Libby) Elizabeth Miller.