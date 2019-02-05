Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Archibald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Archibald

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Ruth Archibald Obituary
RUTH ANNE ARCHIBALD Cedar Rapids Ruth Anne Archibald, 96, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, due to complications following surgery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. Father James P. Brokman will officiate. Burial: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Ruth was born March 7, 1922, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Lumir and Carrie (Hac) Stritesky. She graduated from McKinley High School and went on to attend Coe College. Ruth was united in marriage to Samuel Archibald on Nov. 23, 1946, in Cedar Rapids. She was a homemaker for most of her life. Ruth volunteered at Mercy Hospital for many years in the gift shop. She was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of America and St. Mary's Society. Ruth was a big sports fan who loved NASCAR and local college basketball. She loved crossword puzzles, reading and knitting. Ruth is survived by two sons, Steve (Vicki) Archibald and Jim (Terri) Archibald of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren, Staci (Brad) Bailey, Carrie (Mark) Thrasher, Rob (Chelsea) Archibald, Jenny Galvin, Justin (Stacey) Archibald, Amber Archibald, Rachelle Little and Rebecca (Adam) Duffy; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lumir and Carrie Stritesky; husband, Samuel Archibald; one sister, Dorothy Threlkeld; and one brother, Richard "Dick" Stritesky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Mercy Hospital Foundation or a . Please share a memory of Ruth at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries