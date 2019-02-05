RUTH ANNE ARCHIBALD Cedar Rapids Ruth Anne Archibald, 96, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, due to complications following surgery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. Father James P. Brokman will officiate. Burial: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Ruth was born March 7, 1922, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Lumir and Carrie (Hac) Stritesky. She graduated from McKinley High School and went on to attend Coe College. Ruth was united in marriage to Samuel Archibald on Nov. 23, 1946, in Cedar Rapids. She was a homemaker for most of her life. Ruth volunteered at Mercy Hospital for many years in the gift shop. She was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of America and St. Mary's Society. Ruth was a big sports fan who loved NASCAR and local college basketball. She loved crossword puzzles, reading and knitting. Ruth is survived by two sons, Steve (Vicki) Archibald and Jim (Terri) Archibald of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren, Staci (Brad) Bailey, Carrie (Mark) Thrasher, Rob (Chelsea) Archibald, Jenny Galvin, Justin (Stacey) Archibald, Amber Archibald, Rachelle Little and Rebecca (Adam) Duffy; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lumir and Carrie Stritesky; husband, Samuel Archibald; one sister, Dorothy Threlkeld; and one brother, Richard "Dick" Stritesky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Mercy Hospital Foundation or a . Please share a memory of Ruth at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary