RUTH AVIS Omaha, Neb. Ruth Avis, 79, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died April 13, 2019, at St. Joseph Villa Nursing Home in Omaha. She was born May 26, 1939, to John and Henrietta Boysen of Monticello, Iowa. Services: Saturday, April 20, at 11 a.m. in Chapel of Memories at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Family will greet friends one hour before the service. Burial in Cedar Memorial Park. Survivors include son, Steve (Jill) Chevalier of Omaha Neb.; granddaughters, Celeste Chevalier of Virginia Beach, Va., and Samantha (Cory) Brown of Bennington, Neb.; sister, Betty (Jim) White of Cedar Rapids; brother, Ronald (Lynda) Boysen of Mesa Ariz. She was preceded in death by husband, Loyd Avis; son, Michael Chevalier; parents; siblings John Jr. Boysen, Kathryn (Henry) Ehlts, Roy (Cecilia) Boysen, Darlene (Merle) Chapman, Caroline (Ralph) Fiedler and Marvin (Alberta) Boysen. Ruth graduated from Monticello High School. Ruth worked at Rockwell Collins and Data Network systems. Together with her husband, Ruth enjoyed fishing trips, travel abroad and tending to their large garden. She loved canning and crocheting. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in Ruth's honor. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.