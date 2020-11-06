1/1
Ruth B. Lamb
1927 - 2020
RUTH B. LAMB Cedar Rapids Ruth B. Lamb, 93, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. A public visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. A private family funeral service and burial will follow. Ruth Burlton was born Jan. 23, 1927, in Norway, Iowa, the daughter of William and Illma (Eberhart) Burlton. Ruth graduated from Parnell High School in 1944, and also attended Coe College. She was married to Laddie "Bud" Lamb in 1949. She served as the Kennedy Booster Club Treasurer for 43 years. Ruth was most passionate about her family and attending all family athletic events, making sure to always arrive early. Left to cherish Ruth's memory are her daughters, Cindy (Mark) Watson and Pam (Joel) Kloubec; grandchildren, Brad (Lindsay) Watson, Kristen (David) Reding, Hunter (Brianna) Kloubec, Carter Kloubec and Sydney Kloubec; and four great-grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Rose Williamson and William Burlton Jr.; and late husband, Laddie "Bud" Lamb. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ruth's family to donate to a charity of their choosing. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Cedar Memorial
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
