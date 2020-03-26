Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home - Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
For more information about
Ruth Bovenmyer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Bovenmyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Bovenmyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Bovenmyer Obituary
RUTH BOVENMYER Buchanan County Ruth Bovenmyer, 91, a lifelong resident of Buchanan County, died at her home of complications of Alzheimer's disease on Wednesday morning, March 25, 2020. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public visitation or service at this time. There will be an announcement when services will be held at a later date. We encourage relatives and friends to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home web site, by mail, text or phone. Memorials may be designated to Silver Creek Methodist Church, Camp Courageous or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com. Ruth is survived by her children, David (Dawn) Bovenmyer of Ames, Steve (Julie) Bovenmyer of Ames, Dean Bovenmyer of Masonville and Carol (Eric) Gilson of Boone; son-in-law, Chris Biang of Madison, Wis.; 17 grandchildren; 29 greatgrandchildren; three brothers, Lloyd (Lee) Stimson of Strongsville, Ohio, Harry (Kim) Stimson of Independence and Andy (Jan) Stimson of Waukegan, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Bovenmyer; daughter, Virginia Biang; parents, Roy and Hazel Stimson; sister, Dorothy Sherman; and great-grandson, Maxwell Bovenmyer.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -