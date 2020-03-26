|
|
RUTH BOVENMYER Buchanan County Ruth Bovenmyer, 91, a lifelong resident of Buchanan County, died at her home of complications of Alzheimer's disease on Wednesday morning, March 25, 2020. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public visitation or service at this time. There will be an announcement when services will be held at a later date. We encourage relatives and friends to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home web site, by mail, text or phone. Memorials may be designated to Silver Creek Methodist Church, Camp Courageous or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com. Ruth is survived by her children, David (Dawn) Bovenmyer of Ames, Steve (Julie) Bovenmyer of Ames, Dean Bovenmyer of Masonville and Carol (Eric) Gilson of Boone; son-in-law, Chris Biang of Madison, Wis.; 17 grandchildren; 29 greatgrandchildren; three brothers, Lloyd (Lee) Stimson of Strongsville, Ohio, Harry (Kim) Stimson of Independence and Andy (Jan) Stimson of Waukegan, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Bovenmyer; daughter, Virginia Biang; parents, Roy and Hazel Stimson; sister, Dorothy Sherman; and great-grandson, Maxwell Bovenmyer.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020