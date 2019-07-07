Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
RUTH BRAKE Cedar Rapids Ruth Brake, 93, of Cedar Rapids, passed peacefully Monday, July 1, 2019. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 21 at The Church on Northland in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include grandchildren, Dina Brake and Aron (Brandi) Brake; sister, Carol Flinn; and brother, Robert White. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Brake; son, Michael Brake; daughter-in-law, Peggy Brake; and her parents. Ruth was born Oct. 30, 1925, in Glenwood, Iowa, to parents John and Hazel White. She married Eldon Brake on Nov. 6, 1946, in Clarinda. Together, the couple ran Brake Fabric Center for 28 years in Washington, Iowa. Ruth loved her grandchildren and playing piano. She volunteered with St. Luke's Auxiliary and the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 7, 2019
