RUTH G. BURDICK Cedar Rapids Ruth G. Burdick, 91, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the West Ridge Care Center. Services at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories, where there will be a visitation after 10 a.m. on Saturday. Entombment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include two sons, David (D'Linda) of Alto, N.M., and Paul (Leanne) of Cedar Rapids; and one daughter, Nancy (Nat) Sprague of Springfield, Mo. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Williams. Ruth was born on April 8, 1927, in Quincy, Ill., the daughter of Ernest and Lena Pierce Getts. She married Larry Burdick on Sept. 1, 1949, in Quincy, Ill. Larry passed away in 1994. Ruth was an R.N. and worked at St. Luke's Hospital for several years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed her work as a nurse. She will forever be remembered as a caring, thoughtful and wonderful wife, mother, sister and grandmother whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Please leave a message or tribute to Ruth's family on our web page www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary