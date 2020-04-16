|
RUTH JEANETTE MAYBERRY Williamsburg Ruth Jeanette Mayberry was born Oct. 12, 1920, in Wyoming Township, in Jones County, Iowa. The daughter of Lee Miles and Aletha Louisa (Trimble) Allen. Ruth grew up in Jones county. She was united in marriage on Feb. 8, 1941, to Dale R. Mayberry at the Monmouth Methodist Church. They lived in Albany, N.Y., while her husband served in the military, then they moved to Williamsburg. Ruth was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a past member of the Federated Club, a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Williamsburg for more than 50 years, she was in the UMW, and sang in the church choir. Ruth Passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Highland Ridge Care Center, at the age of 99 years. Ruth is survived by three grandchildren, Shelley Donnelly (Mark Rupp) of Harrison, Ark., Brent (Marilyn) Mayberry of Olathe, Kan., and Brian Mayberry of Omaha, Neb.; great-grandchildren, Oliva Mayberry, Rebecca Mayberry, Carter Mayberry, Rachael Mayberry, Lauren, Mary Claire, Hannah, Sean Donnelly and Katie (Anthony) Lee; three great-great-grandchildren, Liam, Aurora and Magnolia Lee; daughter-in-law, Mary (Roger) Kretchmer of Osage Beach, Mo.; a niece, Carol Hunt; five nephews, Thomas (Sandi) Allen, John (Laura) Allen, Steve Allen, Craig Allen and Kevin Allen; and a cousin, Don Kent. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 1991; a son, Larry Dale Mayberry; brothers, Walter Allen, Clyde Allen, Kenneth Allen and Harold Allen; and a sister, Marie Williams. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at the Monmouth Cemetery in Monmouth, Iowa. A memorial fund has been established for St. Paul United Methodist Church and Highland Ridge Care Center. Memorials may be sent to Powell Funeral Home, P.O. Box 269, Williamsburg, IA 52361. Messages and tributes may be sent to the family at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. Powell Funeral Homes is caring for Ruth and her family.
