RUTH LOIS (PETERSON) JUNGE Keystone Ruth Lois (Peterson) Junge, 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone with Pastor B. Andrew Wright officiating. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone. A memorial fund has been established. Ruth was born April 25, 1924, in Newhall, the daughter of Simon and Emma (Christianson) Peterson. She graduated from Newhall High School with the Class of 1942. On March 8, 1944, she was united in marriage to Curtis Junge at the Norway Lutheran parsonage. Curtis and Ruth farmed and raised their family near Keystone. Ruth was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. She was a member of a local polka club and card club. She enjoyed bowling, attending Cedar Rapids Kernels games and especially enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sports and school activities. Ruth was an accomplished cook and baker with her specialties being chocolate chip cookies and mint brownies. She loved to laugh and was rarely seen without a smile on her face. She is survived by her children, Keith (Wendy) Junge of Keystone, Coleen Junge of Marion, Carol (Jeff) Ealy of Urbana and Connie (Bill) Hreha of Prior Lake, Minn.; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; her sister, Hazel (Corley) Junge of Keystone; her brother-in-law, Irvin Junge of Keystone; and her sisters-in-law, Lois Schlotterbeck and Marilyn Rieder, both of Keystone. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis, in 2013; her son, Kevin, in 2013; a grandson in infancy; her brother, Clifford Peterson; and her sisters, Gladys Lemke, Belda Peterson, June Wear and Ida Mae Rathje. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary