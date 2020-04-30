|
|
RUTH KATHLEEN GRISHAM Lisbon Ruth Kathleen Grisham, our Mom, having enjoyed a long and happy life, passed away April 29, 2020, at the age of 93 years, 9 months and 18 days. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, a private family graveside service will be held at the Lisbon Cemetery with Pastor Josh Swain officiating. She will rest next to her husband, Acie. Surrounded by the community she loved. Friends and extended family are invited to watch the graveside service via livestream on Facebook. Search for and join the Remembering Ruth Grisham Facebook group for more information. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. She lives on in the hearts of her four children, Martha Montgomery, Kenneth Wiskus, David Wiskus and Sally Weston; seven grandchildren; and 12 (one deceased) great-grandchildren. Mom loved to plant a garden, and in later years always had a spring flower garden and plants in her home. She made cream puffs, cinnamon rolls, farm apple pie and Christmas candies and always homemade noodles. Mom never was heard to argue, fight or use harsh words of language with others. One of her fondest memories was when she and Acie lived in Lisbon at Myers Meadow. Mom's front door was always open. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. From scraps of cloth, a needle, thread and thimble, hours and hours of precision and care, countless quilts have been made from our Mom. Long hours spent patiently piecing and quilting can produce more than just a beautiful quilt. We are all proud recipients of her precious handiwork. The finished quilt gives comfort and joy. She taught us to be hardworking and honest, to respect and support friends and neighbors, to serve the community and to try to be a good parent. Mom was grateful for some exceptional personal bonuses, getting a high school diploma at 43 years of age. In 1999, she and Acie were invited to be grand marshals in the Lisbon Sauerkraut day Parade. She was a professional cake decorator and taught cake decorating at Kirkwood Community College. Her dining room was filled with cakes requested for all occasions by people who knew her with affection. Ruth was a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was the first director of the Southeast Linn Community Center. She had endless energy for service to Southeast Linn Community Center. Ruth was also one of the founding EMT members of the Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance Service. God grant that we might be remembered as fondly by our children and grandchildren. Lucky to have her, we will miss you Mom, until we, too, may with God's will and blessing be together once again. Memorials may be directed to the Lisbon United Methodist Church. Love the people God gave you, because he will need them back someday. Since we are unable to gather together, please share your support and memories with Ruth's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020