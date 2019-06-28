Resources More Obituaries for Ruth Kibbie Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ruth L. (Yates) Kibbie

RUTH L. (YATES) KIBBIE Palo Ruth L. (Yates) Kibbie, 71, a resident of Palo, Iowa, passed away on June 26, 2019, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. Sixth St.) in Vinton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 1, also at the funeral home. Interment in Palo Cemetery following service. Ruth was born to Howard R. Yates and Naomi M. (Little) Yates on Dec. 22, 1947. She attended Palo School and then Shellsburg High School, graduating in 1966. She married her high school sweetheart, J. Edward "Ed" Kibbie, on June 6, 1965, at Palo United Methodist Church. Their children followed, son Eddie born in November 1967, followed by daughter Juliana in July 1970. Ruth grew up on a farm with her parents, and then continued to farm with her husband Ed. They raised hogs for more than 30 years along with corn and beans. After Ed passed away unexpectedly in 2015, she continued to help with the daily running of the farm with her son, Eddie. She was proud of both her children. Her son Eddie continued the family farm where his dad Ed worked and learned from Eddie's great-grandfather Guy Yates and his grandfather Howard Yates. Ruth's daughter Juliana taught and counseled future generations of students for 26 years; she just recently brought her family back home to Palo to spend time with Ruth. Ruth participated throughout the years in many activities and community groups including 4-H, 4-H leader, United Methodist Women, Palo United Methodist Church, Past Worthy Matron of the White Lily Chapter No. 427 OES of Shellsburg, Past Matron's Club, Sorosis Club, American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 679 and her interest in history as a member of the Linn County Genealogical Society and the History Center and Alburnett Community Historical Society. With her passion of genealogy, she interviewed many of her relatives and researched her family history and put together a few books of her own to share with family. Ruth was proud of all her family members who served in World War II which piqued her interest in collecting autobiographies related to those who were involved. She loved to read novels and watch Hallmark movies and listen to country music. She collected old and new postcards, too many to count. She loved to travel and took a few trips out of the country as well as bus tours within the U.S. and different local sites. Survivors include her children, J Eddie Kibbie II (Janet) and Juliana Reisner, both of Palo; grandchildren, Shelby Loesch (Walter) of Hiawatha, Augusta Nelson (Aaron), Jamison and Desirae Reisner of Palo; and six great-grandchildren, Tristin, KaMaury, Madison, Scarletta, Gracie and Maverick Edward. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Karolynn Roehr (Nate) and Anna Kibbie; her uncle, George Little (Frankie); aunt, Ester Little; uncle, Lawson Little; and aunt, Linda Tilbury; Ed's aunt, Tracy Spurgeon; and many nephews, nieces and cousins, as well as lifelong friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Ed; her parents, Howard and Naomi Yates; her brother, Dale Yates; her parents-in-law, Richard and Nellie Kibbie and Kathleen Kibbie; and her brother in-law, Robert Kibbie. Ruth will be missed by many. She was a thoughtful soul who enjoyed her time here with her family and friends. She always hosted holidays at her home with her family which included her extended family. She wished she could have spent more time with all of us, but knew she would be reunited with the love of her life, Ed, who was waiting for her to join him. Now they are back together again. Memorials may be made to the Genealogical Society of Linn County Iowa, Palo United Methodist Church, Palo United Methodist Church Youth Group for Christian Education, Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy or the . Published in The Gazette on June 28, 2019