RUTH L. SWITZER Cedar Rapids Ruth L. Switzer, 93, of Hiawatha, Iowa, entered her heavenly home on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Keystone Nursing Care Center. A public visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, with burial at Olin Cemetery. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields are required. A livestream for this service may be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid
/32101895. Ruth was born July 28, 1927, to the late Raymond and Gladys (Strother) Martin in rural Martelle, Iowa. Following graduation from Martelle High School in 1944, she became secretary for both the Martelle School superintendent and later at Coe College. Ruth was united in marriage to Bernard Switzer on March 28, 1947, in Olin, Iowa. Ruth met Bernie while dancing to the 1940s swing music that she loved at the Highway Gardens Ballroom in Stanwood. Together, they welcomed five children to their family. Over the years, she enjoyed researching her genealogy, watching Lawrence Welk and spending time with her growing family. She might not have loved cooking, but her children remember her as an amazing cook who could stretch a pound of hamburger a dozen different ways. With her children almost grown, she rejoined the workforce at Rockwell Collins as an administrative assistant until her retirement. She is survived by her four daughters, Bonnie (Arnie) Reif, Beckie (Greg) Williams, Joy (Kent) Jackson and Susan Preston; daughter-in-law, Jenny Switzer; brother, Charles (Nancy) Martin; sister, Margaret (Don) Koppenhaver; sisters-in-law, Beverly Eyestone and Becky Martin; eight grandchildren, Scott (Stacey) Williams, Laura (Everett) Klinefelter, Emily (Casey) Ealy, Shane (Kendra) Preston, Jason (Chelsea) Preston, Elyse (Michael) Feltman, Ryan and John Switzer; and 18 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 69 years, Bernard; cherished son, Steven Switzer (2017); brother, Wayne Martin; and grandson, Kurt Reif. Ruth was a wonderful, devoted and loving wife and mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, leaving special memories for all. She was quiet, gentle and strong, she was our rock. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed toward the family or several charities that were special to her. The family would like to thank everyone at Keystone Cedars that gave our mom such loving care in her last year.