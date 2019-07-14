RUTH H. LARSON Cedar Rapids Ruth H. Larson, 93, of Cedar Rapids, died July 11, 2019, at the Meth-Wick Community. Memorial services will be Friday, July 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Private graveside services will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include three sons, Mark (Donna), Peter (Charlise) and Phil (Rachelle); two daughters, Laura (Dean Jr.) Gesme and Jennifer (Ted) Olson; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ernie; her sister, Pat; and a brother, Bill. Ruth was born July 10, 1926, in Sheldon, the daughter of Edward and Eva Saupe. Ruth is a polio survivor who demonstrated her strength and determination throughout her life. After meeting him at Morningside College, she married Ernest Larson on June 12, 1949, at the beginning of Ernie's service as a Methodist minister. Ruth served by Ernie's side at his churches in Somers, Callendar, Lake Park, Holstein, Trinity United Methodist in Cedar Rapids, Carroll and Nevada. Ruth's avocation was writing and reading. She taught language arts in Holstein and Marion. After retiring, she continued her passion by becoming a tutor for the Kirkwood Adult Literacy Program and by writing materials to be used for new adult readers. Ruth also wrote poetry and was published in "The Upper Room" and "Alive Now!" She led the writing group at Meth-Wick for several years. Ruth cherished her time with her family, especially taking her grandchildren on "field trips." In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Kirkwood Community College Adult Literacy Program. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 14, 2019