RUTH LOIS ROBINSON Cedar Rapids Ruth Lois Robinson, 83, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center following complications from lung cancer. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Hillside Wesleyan Church by Pastor Kirk Statler. Friends may visit with the family after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Ruth is survived by her husband, Roland of Cedar Rapids; her sons, Craig and Paul (Karla), both of Cedar Rapids and Lee of Akron, Ohio; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; brother, Ross River of Maquoketa; and sister, Donna (Forrest) Cook of Hood River, Ore. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dale River; and two infant siblings. Ruth was born Sept. 23, 1935, in Howard County, daughter of Roy and Lois (Marshall) River. She married Roland Robinson on May 27, 1956, in Marshalltown. Ruth was a sales associate for Northwest Fabrics and Joann Fabric and Crafts for more than 10 years. Ruth enjoyed needlework and anything to do with fabric and reading. She always had a book with her. Ruth loved her cats and being with family and will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Memorials may be directed to the Hall-Perrine Cancer Center or the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019