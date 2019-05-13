RUTH LUCILLE KING Parnell Ruth Lucille King, daughter of Roy L. and Irene (Slaubaugh) Yoder, was born Oct. 14, 1935, in Wellman, Iowa. She went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 11, 2019, following a brief illness. Ruth married John Mark King Jr. on Oct. 12, 1957. She was a homemaker and devoted her life to caring for her family. She baked, gardened, canned, sewed, quilted and volunteered at The Crowded Closet in Iowa City. Ruth is survived by her husband, John Mark and their four children, David King (Susan) of Shenandoah, Iowa, Mary Lou Adalja (Parag) of New Canaan, Conn., Barbara (Kevin) Thumma of Cedar Rapids and Janelle Houge (Scott) of Metamora, Ill.; and her two brothers, Dean Yoder of Warsaw, Mo., and Daniel Keith Yoder of Wellman. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at West Union Mennonite Church in rural Parnell. Pastor David Heusinkveld will officiate. Burial will be in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the Powell Funeral Home in Wellman. Published in The Gazette on May 13, 2019