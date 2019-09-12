|
RUTH MARIE ZUBER Homestead Ruth Marie Zuber passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City at the age of 77. She is survived by her children, Sandy (Denny) Marine of Williamsburg, Curt (Mary) Zuber of Sydney, Australia, Carol (John) Meade of Newhall and Traci (Jerry) Zahradnek of Kalona; 11 grandchildren, Jessie (Tanner) Morrison, Kelly Marine, Brandt (Katie) Marine, Cody (Kattie Redlinger) Marine, Emma Zuber, Katie Meade, Alec Meade, Jack Meade, Maddi (Justin Harland) Zahradnek, Shelby Zahradnek and Jack Zahradnek; three great-grandchildren, Breckin Morrison, Jayse Morrison and Brooks Marine; a brother, Allan (Luanne) Heitshusen of South Amana; two sisters, Vivian (Robert) Hergert of East Amana and Arlene (Ron) Holden of Williamsburg; and a sister-in-law, Myrna Heitshusen of Williamsburg. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale (May 23, 2019); two brothers, Harlan Heitshusen and Ralph Heitshusen; and a sister, Helen Heitshusen. Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at St. John's Lutheran Church near Homestead. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Memorials are for St. John's Lutheran Church, Camp Courageous or donor's choice. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019