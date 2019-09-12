Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell Funeral Home
407 N Highland
Williamsburg, IA 52361
319-664-3385
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Powell Funeral Home
407 N Highland
Williamsburg, IA 52361
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
near Homestead, IA
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Zuber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Marie Zuber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Marie Zuber Obituary
RUTH MARIE ZUBER Homestead Ruth Marie Zuber passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City at the age of 77. She is survived by her children, Sandy (Denny) Marine of Williamsburg, Curt (Mary) Zuber of Sydney, Australia, Carol (John) Meade of Newhall and Traci (Jerry) Zahradnek of Kalona; 11 grandchildren, Jessie (Tanner) Morrison, Kelly Marine, Brandt (Katie) Marine, Cody (Kattie Redlinger) Marine, Emma Zuber, Katie Meade, Alec Meade, Jack Meade, Maddi (Justin Harland) Zahradnek, Shelby Zahradnek and Jack Zahradnek; three great-grandchildren, Breckin Morrison, Jayse Morrison and Brooks Marine; a brother, Allan (Luanne) Heitshusen of South Amana; two sisters, Vivian (Robert) Hergert of East Amana and Arlene (Ron) Holden of Williamsburg; and a sister-in-law, Myrna Heitshusen of Williamsburg. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale (May 23, 2019); two brothers, Harlan Heitshusen and Ralph Heitshusen; and a sister, Helen Heitshusen. Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at St. John's Lutheran Church near Homestead. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Memorials are for St. John's Lutheran Church, Camp Courageous or donor's choice. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now