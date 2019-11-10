|
RUTH MAY (COATES) LAUTHER Cedar Rapids Ruth May (Coates) Lauther, 93, from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died of natural causes on Oct. 26, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The youngest of three girls preceded in death by sisters, Ella Watson and Wilma (Billy) (Gould) Olson she was born to parents James and Amelia (Lister) Coates. Ruth graduated from McKinley High School and attended Coe College. There, she was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. She married Leslie Lauther in 1947 and raised her two sons, Lawrence (deceased) and James, and daughter, Susan. She and her family were members of Kenwood Park Presbyterian Church. Ruth is survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She and Leslie retired in Hot Springs Village, Ark., where she was a member of Kirk in the Pines Presbyterian Church and continued to be passionate about making the world better through volunteer service to others. Some of the projects included Heifer Project International, local hospitals, Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival and March of Dimes. Ruth supported the arts, public radio/television, community endeavors, and she spent countless hours attending and preparing for her family's events. Ruth was sought after as a friend and player of bridge, golf and many other games. She loved spontaneous outings, hiking, cross-country skiing, dinner parties and church events. Ruth's joy-filled whimsy was ever-present. Family members remember her dressing up as a clown and handing out balloons with Les or gathering the family to play kazoos together. Ruth was an exceptional craftsman; she was awarded a blue ribbon for a white-on-white quilt and gave many family and friends beautiful pieces she created with needles, paint, wood, fabric and other media. Ruth enjoyed travel and the stock market, was generously engaged with others' passions and was a reliable worker and faithful friend. Everyone looked forward to her smile which brought comfort, understanding, wisdom and integrity-infused advice. Memorial contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to Heifer International: www.heifer.org; Camp Courageous: campcourageous.org; or others listed above. Arrangements by the Springs Funeral Services, tsfs.co.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019