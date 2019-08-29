Home

Ruth Mews Obituary
RUTH MEWS Williamsburg Ruth Mews was born on Oct. 3, 1920, in Williamsburg, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Florence (Wetjen) Spiegler. She attended school in New York City, until moving back to Williamsburg to attend St. Paul Lutheran School and graduated from Williamsburg High School. She was united in marriage to Albert G. Mews on Sept. 14, 1939, in Williamsburg. Ruth was the oldest member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and had served on the Altar Guild. She enjoyed traveling, baking, cooking, gardening and spending time with family. Ruth passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the English Valley Care Center in North English at the age of 98. She is survived by four children, Mary (Cal) Uhlig of Hawaii, Albert A. (Linda) Mews of Inwood, Diana (Christopher) Caldwell of Moline, Ill., and Robert (Cindy) Mews of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. A memorial fund has been established for St. Paul Lutheran Church or Lutheran Interparish School. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
