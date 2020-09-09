RUTH ANN NAAKTGEBOREN Cedar Rapids Ruth Ann Naaktgeboren, 86, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Graveside services will be restricted to immediate family at Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Ruth was born Aug. 10, 1934, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Andrew and Marjorie (Newell) VanVleck. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1952 and St. Luke's School of Nursing in 1955. Ruth married Robert E. Naaktgeboren on Jan. 2, 1955, in Cedar Rapids. She was a registered nurse for Dr. William Basler for 20 years. Ruth was very active with the Cub Scouts, Blue Birds and Hospice of Mercy. Survivors include her children, Becky (Jim) Harris, Bob (Susan) Naaktgeboren, Russ (Janet) Naaktgeboren and Roxe Gingrich; grandchildren, Heather, Allison (Kevin), Andy, Molly (Vince) Adrian, Kari (Jeff), Emily (Mike), Krista (Matt), Tony (Renae) and Andrew (Angela); great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Madilyn, Ryan, Mason, Olivia and Emilia; special nieces and nephews; and "adopted" daughters. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Marjorie; husband, Robert; grandson, Nicholas Harris; sisters, Helen Ferguson, Dorothy McCalley and Betty Achenbach; and son-in-law, Lynn Gingrich. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Mercy. Please share a memory of Ruth at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
