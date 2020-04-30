|
RUTH PAULINE SHAFFER Washington Ruth Pauline Shaffer, 90, of Washington, passed away on April 27, 2020, at the M.L. McCreedy Home, which had been her home for over 11 years. A private graveside service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Elm Grove Cemetery. Memorials have been established for the St. Joseph's Indian School and the Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent for Ruth's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com. Ruth was born Feb. 19, 1930, to Clarence and Lucile (Burroughs) Shaffer in Washington County, Iowa. She was raised in rural Washington County where she attended country school near Brighton and moved to Washington in 1945. Ruth graduated from Washington High School in 1947 and attended the Washington Junior College. In 1950, she moved to the state of Washington where she lived and worked, until her retirement in 1993. In her years there, she worked for Georgia Pacific and Boeing Aircraft Company. In 1954, she joined the U.S. Marine Corp Reserve and served our country for four years. Later in life, she was an assistant at Paradise Travel where she became part of David and Barbara Arnold's family. Ruth loved her animals, the outdoors and the Pacific Northwest. She was a member of the United Methodist Church. Ruth is survived by her sister, Virginia Popejoy of Johnston; several nieces; and her adopted family, David and Barbara Arnold of Waterville, Minn. Preceding her in death are her parents and her brother, Robert.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020