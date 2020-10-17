RUTH V. GERDES Milton, Ga. Ruth V. (Dirks) Gerdes of Milton, Ga., formerly of Dixon, Ill., passed away peacefully on Oct. 14, 2020, at the age of 94. The youngest of eleven children, Ruth was born on May 28, 1926, in Amber, Iowa, to Will and Margaret Dirks. Ruth married Louis "Lou" Gerdes on Oct. 10, 1944, in Monticello, Iowa. Her beloved husband Lou preceded her in death on Oct. 10, 1997. They raised their family in Andrew, Iowa, until relocating to Dixon in 1966. Ruth was preceded in death by just about everyone. She outlived almost all of her family, most of her friends, always was the last one to leave the party. She is survived by her children, Terri (Michael) Kornowski of Eagle, Wis., Todd (Kelly Johnson) Gerdes of Washington, D.C., and TyAnne (Bradley) Schmidt of Jasper, Ga.; and her grandchildren, Michael (Andrew Mitchell) Schmidt, Amanda Schmidt, Sydney Kornowski and Alex Kornowski. Special thanks to Brickmont Assisted Living facility in Milton GA, where she lived the last two years and all of the amazing nurses and staff that attended to her during her time there. Much gratitude to Agape Hospice, who made sure her final days were serene and pain free. As the COVID-19 pandemic precludeS the possibility of gathering at this time, a memorial will be held at a later date when we can safely do so. Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon. Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com
