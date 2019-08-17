|
RUTH VIOLET MORTLAND Toddville Ruth Violet Mortland, 92, went to be with her family in heaven on Aug. 15, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel. Ruth was born Aug. 22, 1926, on the family farm near Toddville, Iowa, to John and Flora Doonan. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Mortland Jr.; parents; and siblings, Jane (Loyd), Mae (John), Celia (Glen), Clarence (Fran) and John Lee (Mary). She is survived by her daughter, Terry (Duane) Rhoads; son, Michael (Kristie) Mortland; grandchildren, Amy (Ben) Janda, Kyle (Nicole) Rhoads, Sylvona (Chase) Lang and Chetney (Andrew) Spears; and nine great-grandchildren. Thank you to all who touched her life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019