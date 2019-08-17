Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Ruth Violet Mortland


1926 - 2019
RUTH VIOLET MORTLAND Toddville Ruth Violet Mortland, 92, went to be with her family in heaven on Aug. 15, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel. Ruth was born Aug. 22, 1926, on the family farm near Toddville, Iowa, to John and Flora Doonan. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Mortland Jr.; parents; and siblings, Jane (Loyd), Mae (John), Celia (Glen), Clarence (Fran) and John Lee (Mary). She is survived by her daughter, Terry (Duane) Rhoads; son, Michael (Kristie) Mortland; grandchildren, Amy (Ben) Janda, Kyle (Nicole) Rhoads, Sylvona (Chase) Lang and Chetney (Andrew) Spears; and nine great-grandchildren. Thank you to all who touched her life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019
