Ruth Whiteford Obituary
RUTH WHITEFORD Maplewood, Minn. Ruth Whiteford, 89, of Maplewood, Minn., formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Friday, April 12, 2019. Ruth's family will celebrate her life at her gravesite this spring at Cedar Memorial Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. She is survived by her children, Cyndy, Connie and Candy; her sister, Vea; and her grandchildren, Derek and Dusty. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her daughter, Cristy; and three sisters. During Ruth's first 15 years of marriage, she was a full-time homemaker. Subsequently, she worked as an executive assistant/office manager in insurance agencies, marketing services and a nonprofit organization. Whatever Ruth decided to do, she always was dedicated to doing her best. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The Whiteford family thanks Allina Health Hospice and Ecumen Home Care staffs for the compassionate and excellent care provided to Ruth. Memorials may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
