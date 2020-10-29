1/1
Ruthann Gharib
RUTHANN GHARIB Cedar Rapids Ruthann Gharib, 63, of Cedar Rapids, passed away suddenly on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. A private service will be held at Cedar Memorial. A livestream of the service may be viewed at the following link client.tribucast.com/tcid/64859349, on Saturday, Oct. 31, starting at 12:30 p.m. Ruthann Earlene Gharib was born Dec. 31, 1956, the daughter of Charlotte and Earl Hawkins. Ruthann was born and raised in Cedar Rapids, where she attended Mt. Mercy and Kirkwood Community College. She received her degree in nursing, and after working 20 years at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids. She spent the rest of her life working at nursing homes, most notably for 14 years at West Ridge Care Center, where she made many friends who became more like family. Ruthann dedicated her life to helping others. At her job, she always went the extra mile for her patients, and they all loved her dearly. At home, Ruthann was the center of her family's universe. She loved growing her tomato plants, listening to what she called her "books on tape" on her phone, and displaying her passionate abhorrence of Donald Trump. She cherished her grandchildren. They were her greatest joy in this world, and her memory will live on in their hearts forever. She leaves behind her brother, Kris Hawkins; three children, Justin (Sam) Gharib, Jordan (Amanda) Wims and Nicole Wims; and six grandchildren, Aiden Gharib, Gavin Gharib, Skylar Wims, Harper Wims, Carter Wims and Charlie Scott. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020.
