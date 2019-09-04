|
|
RUTHIE MAXINE CADWALLADER Cedar Rapids Ruthie Maxine Cadwallader, 91, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, after an extended illness. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Cedar Rapids Seventh-day Adventist Church. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, with a one-hour visitation before the service at the church. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Ruthie was born Dec. 20, 1927, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Leon and Ruth (Pettit) Nemecek. She married Stanley Cadwallader on Aug. 7, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Ruthie worked as a bookkeeper for Cherry-Burrell, Nash Finch and Larken Inc. She was a lifetime member of the Cedar Rapids Seventh-day Adventist Church, holding many offices, which she enjoyed. Ruthie was a faithful witness to her belief in God and shared her love of Christ with everyone she met. She will always be remembered for being a loving and wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Survivors include her children, Deb (David) Christenson of Lansing, Mich., Jaclin (Guy) Ayers-Berry of Hiawatha and Scott (Jane) Cadwallader and Leesa (Dale) Morrison, all of Cedar Rapids; sister-in-law, Merlyn Jo Lockert of Cedar Rapids; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stanley Cadwallader; and siblings, Delores Smith and Donald Nemecek. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019