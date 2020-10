Or Copy this URL to Share

RYAN E. BAILEY Cedar Rapids Ryan E. Bailey, 40, of Cedar Rapids, passed away suddenly on Oct. 7 2020. Ryan was a wonderful son, father, brother, uncle, husband and friend. Ryan is survived by his mother, Carol Kasemeier; brother, Eric Bailey; sister, Chantal Bailey; and two beautiful children, Isabella Bailey and Ryan Bailey. Ryan was preceded by his dad, Roger Bailey. Ryan was called and known as Bubba. He had a huge heart, awesome smile and amazing laugh everyone loved. Ryan will be missed so much.



