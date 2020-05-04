|
RYAN W. "IKE" EICHHORN Cedar Rapids Ryan W. "Ike" Eichhorn, 42, of Cedar Rapids, and formerly of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home. A private family graveside service and burial celebrating his life will take place on Wednesday, May 6, at Monmouth Cemetery. A private family visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 5, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. A public celebration of life gathering will be announced at a future date. Ryan William Eichhorn was born July 26, 1977, in Maquoketa, to Dennis and Joy (Reed) Eichhorn. He was a 1995 graduate of Maquoketa Community High School and then received a bachelor's degree in human services from Mount St. Clare College and later a master's degree from Ashford University. Ryan had worked as a supervisor at TransAmerica in Cedar Rapids for the past several years. Ike enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad and brothers. He loved baseball and football and was an avid Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Additionally, he enjoyed golfing and loved watching his daughters play volleyball. Those left to honor his memory include his daughters, Olivia Eichhorn of Cedar Rapids and Lilianna Eichhorn of Cedar Rapids; his parents, Dennis and Joy Eichhorn of Maquoketa; his paternal grandmother, Luella Eichhorn of Anamosa; brothers, Eric (Erica) Eichhorn of North Liberty and Adam (Andrea) Eichhorn of Marietta, Ohio; nephews, Henry, Gus and William; niece, Areana; his dog Wyatt; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bill and Betty Reed; paternal grandfather, Richard Eichhorn; and a niece, Madeline. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Ryan W. "Ike" Eichhorn memorial fund has been established. The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. Please feel free to call or stop at the funeral home with notes of condolence or leave words of comfort on the funeral home website at www.carsonandson.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 4, 2020