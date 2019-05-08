SAGE ANN SCHEER Denver, Colo. Sage Ann Scheer, boss lady, spiffy dresser, accomplished traveler and compulsive shopper, died peacefully at home on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was with her sister, Diane, and her oldest friend, Sue Godar. She was surrounded by photos of Roger, her beloved husband of 38 years, who died in 2012. No doubt they're having a hot date in heaven at this very moment. The funeral will be held May 18 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Risen Christ in Denver, Colo. Sage Ann Scheer, Ph.D. (born Sage Ann D'Aquila), was a boss in the boardroom long before that was celebrated in a woman. She never politicized her accomplishments or ambition; it simply never occurred to her that she would be anything but excellent. Sage was a trained classical pianist and organist for the Church of the Risen Christ for more than 40 years. She was the past chairwoman of the board of directors for the Anchor Center for Blind Children and an incredibly passionate philanthropist who influenced thousands of people through her charitable work. Sage was made up of pure, unadulterated, Italian Catholic home-cooked love. No one in Sage's sphere of influence ever lacked for anything, nor did anyone feel less than perfectly adored. Her door always was open, as was her wine cellar. She liked to write long, effusive letters to her loved ones, and when her handwriting started to fail, she would type them out. She loved her dogs, her garden and her Denver Broncos. She loved to travel and feast. She loved beautiful things. Maybe because she was one. Sage is survived by her sister, Diane; sister-in-law, Barbara West; nieces, Lisa Shirley (married to Sawyer, children Jordan and Peyton) and Alex Johnson (married to Chad Thurlow); nephews, Sam Johnson and Brian Smith (married to Denise, son Andrew), and cousins Jim D'Aquila (married to Bonnie, children Gabriella and Isabella), Barbara D'Aquila, Margaret Mader (children Nicholas, Meaghan and Charlie), Donna D'Aquila (children Carl and Dante), Mike D'Aquila (married to Mary, children Carolyn, Patrick and Emily) and Patricia Merickel (married to John, children Jonathon and Andrew). The family would like to thank the community of the Church of the Risen Christ for their above-and-beyond support of Sage in both life and death, and to neighbors Dr. Gordon and Sue Blakeman. Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2019