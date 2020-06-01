Salli Lou Novak
1932 - 2020
SALLI LOU NOVAK Cedar Rapids Salli Lou Novak, 87, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Living Center West. Celebration of Life services will be livestreamed starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, on Brosh Chapel's Facebook Page, with the Rev. Dr. Julie Schuett, presiding. Friends and family are encouraged to view, as well as leave a condolence during this time. Burial will be in Rogers Grove Cemetery near Ely. There will be an additional Celebration of Life at a later date, when we will gather and share the love she spread. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of arrangements. Salli was born Aug. 12, 1932, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Corlyss and Flora (Kitchen) Yetter. She attended and graduated from Garfield Elementary, Franklin High School and Coe College. Salli was united in marriage to Daniel F. Novak. She worked at Turner Microphone as well as Nurse at St. Luke's Hospital for many years. She enjoyed gardening, golfing, the fine arts, and spending time with her family. Salli is survived by her sons, Jerry of Cedar Rapids, Jack (Lisa) of Hillsborough, N.J., and Dan (Deb) of Sunnyvale, Calif.; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Daniel; and her brothers, Corlyss Jr. and Pat Yetter. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Brosh Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
