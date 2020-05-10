|
|
SALLY ANN STEJSKAL Cedar Rapids Sally Ann Stejskal passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Sally was born on Sept. 20, 1941, the first child of Leo and Mamie (Schlueter) Asenbrener. She grew up on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids living in the house she was born in until she married Kenneth Stejskal on Sept. 9, 1961. She is survived by her husband, Ken, and her two children, Lynette Stejskal-Cohen (Russell) of San Francisco, Calif., and Brent Stejskal (Lisa) of Lisbon, Iowa. She had four grandchildren, Sydney Jaye, Joseph Leo and Ethan Marvel Cohen of California and Blake Douglas Stejskal of Lisbon. Her sister, Sandra Sonka, (John); and sister-in-law, Kathy O'Neil (Brian) of Holmen, Wis., also survive her. She was preceded in death by her parents and several special friends. Sally was looking forward to meeting them again in heaven. Sally attended and graduated from the Cedar Rapids Business College following her graduation from Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids. She started her business career in the banking business in Cedar Rapids, followed by a year at Bank of America in California. She returned to Cedar Rapids and was employed by the firm Network Data Processing Corp., where she developed a love of computers and quickly became vice president. She later joined her husband in the operation of Stejskal's Florist, the family business, until retirement, after 40 years of serving the community. Sally was involved with many organizations throughout her business career and found retirement as an opportunity to become a volunteer at the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library. She quickly immersed herself in weekly volunteering as well as special events and the guild organization. She met and made many new friends and visitors to the museum. It was there she joined a writers' group and was able to realize one of her lifetime dreams of writing a book. She was able to have it published before her death and hoped friends and family members will enjoy reading her memoirs. The family wishes to thank the staff of Unity Point Hospice and the nurses at the Ed and Joan Hemphill Inpatient Hospice Wing at UnityPoInt-St. Luke's. As per Sally's wishes, Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date at the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre are in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made on her behalf to the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library or the . Online condolences may be left for the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020