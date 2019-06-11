Home

Powell Funeral Home
116 W Broad St
North English, IA 52316
(319) 664-3385
Sally Hall Obituary
SALLY JANE HALL North English Sally Jane Hall was born Feb. 17, 1954, in North English, Iowa, and passed with peace and grace with her family beside her on June 9, 2019. Celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at Millersburg United Methodist Church. Burial will be held at Millersburg Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Powell Funeral Home in North English. A general memorial fund has been established. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 11, 2019
