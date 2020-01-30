|
SALLY JOY (LARSON) MARGET Sigourney Sally Joy (Larson) Marget, 87, of Sigourney, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Sally was born July 24, 1932, at her grandparents' farm home near Roland, Iowa, to Orville and Mayme (Hall) Larson. By the age of 3, her dad had Sally singing, yodeling and playing her ukelele at band concerts and amateur contests. She auditioned over WHO radio station when she was 6 years old. She also rode in horse shows every weekend during the summers. Sally graduated from McCallsburg High School in 1950. She worked at Dairy Husbandry Extension at Iowa State College for two years, then went to Northwest Institute of Medical Technology in Minneapolis, from which she graduated in 1953. Sally then went to work in Des Moines as a laboratory technician. It was in Des Moines where she met and fell in love with Rob Marget of Carroll, Iowa. On June 30, 1956, Sally and Rob married at St. Ambrose Cathedral in Des Moines. They made their home in Sigourney, raising four children: Robin, Kathleen, Jeffrey and Molly. Sally was a member and past president of St. Mary's Altar and Rosary Society. She belonged to her women's bridge club for more than 40 years. Sally served on the Sigourney Public Library Board for nine years. She enjoyed going to Notre Dame, Iowa, and Iowa State sporting events with her husband, Rob. Sally was very proud of her Norwegian heritage. She enjoyed cooking and baking and sharing it with her family and friends, especially her Norwegian Kringla. Being a "Nana" to her grandchildren and "Nana Nana" to her great-grandchildren was the highlight of her life. Sally was known for showing people how much they meant to her by sharing food, sending cards and letters, making phone calls, texting and providing encouragement to Facebook friends, for all occasions. Survivors include her children, Robin House and husband David of Marion, Kathleen O'Rourke and husband Dan of Sigourney, Jeff Marget of Chandler, Ariz., and Molly Dahlstrom and husband, Sage, of Coralville; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne Larson of Los Angeles; and sister-in-law, Helen Marget of Iowa City. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Rob, in 2005. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sigourney, with Father Robert Lathrop officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Sigourney. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the church, where there will be a vigil service at 4 p.m. A memorial fund has been established for St. Mary Catholic Church, the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation or the . Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Sigourney is caring for Sally and her family. Tributes may be made at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. "I would like my children to be the happy end of my story." -- Margaret Atwood
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020