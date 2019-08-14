|
SALLY MARY KATZMARK Cedar Rapids Sally Mary Katzmark, 83, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Mercy Hallmar. Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church by the Rev. Ivan Nienhaus. Burial: Mount Olivet Cemetery, Coggon. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Teahen Funeral Home and after 9:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Sally is survived by her daughter, Mary (William) Henderson of Central City; two sons, James (Jan) of Denton, Texas, and John of Marion; three grandchildren, Brian (Kristen) Jerome, Alicia (Doug) Nellans and Sydney Katzmark; many great-grandchildren; sister, Laurie (James) Davis of Charles City; brother, Walter (Glennda) Murphy of New Hampton; sisters-in-law, Jean (Rolland Roghers) Collette of Onalaska, Wis., and Mary Ellen (James) Doran of Elk Grove Village, Ill.; and brothers-in-law, Paul (Judy) Katzmark of Southbury, Conn., and Jack (Debby) Katzmark of Mendota Heights, Minn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Loretta Murphy; parents-in-law, Paul and Genevieve Katzmark; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Angela Murphy; brother-in-law, Peter Katzmark; and sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Edwin Koezly. Sally was born Jan. 25, 1936, in New Hampton, Iowa, the daughter of Gerald and Loretta Klenske Murphy. She married Thaddeus Katzmark on June 28, 1958, in New Hampton. She was a secretary at Apache Hose for 25 years and worked for the Cedar Rapids Public Library for 17 years. Sally was big into sports, especially the Chicago Cubs and the Iowa Hawkeyes. She loved Snickers candy bars, stuffed animals, particularly teddy bears, and being with her family. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019