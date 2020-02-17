|
SALLY W. ROBINSON Lakeside, Mich. Sally W. Robinson, 76, of Lakeside, Mich., formerly of Iowa City, Iowa, died on Feb. 15, 2020. Sally was born and raised in Tulsa, Okla. She attended Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa, where she met her future husband of 54 years, Vern Robinson. Following graduation from Grinnell, Sally worked as a social worker and supervisor in child protective services for the Johnson County, Iowa Department of Social Services. In 1980, Sally retired as a social worker. Later she returned to the workplace as secretary for the Johnson County Juvenile Probation office, and later as secretary for the principal of the alternative high school. Among Sally's many avocations, her two favorites were singing and bicycling. She was a member of the Iowa City chorus, and later the Grand Rapids chorus of Sweet Adeline's International. Sally sang barbershop harmony in both choruses and quartets for nearly 40 years. As for biking, Sally completed 15 RAGBRAI's (annual bike ride across Iowa). And one of the highlights of her life was joining a group of Iowans celebrating Iowa's sesquicentennial by riding from Long Beach, Calif., to Washington, D.C., in the summer of 1995. The meandering route covered 5,000 miles. Sally was known as an organizer with a gregarious spirit. She always was willing to help anyone and everyone. She proudly volunteered for many years at the Iowa City Police Department and at the Berrien County Courthouse. Preceding her in death were her parents, Robert and Frances Wolf; and her sister, Nancy Rosenblum. Surviving her are her husband, Vern; son, Chris (Amy Carder) of Bellingham, Wash.; daughter, Amy (Amilcar Challu) of Bowling Green, Ohio; and grandchildren, Sam and Tess. A social gathering in the spring to reminisce about Sally will be announced for a later time.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020