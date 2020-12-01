1/1
Saloma McCright
1919 - 2020
SALOMA MCCRIGHT Alburnett Saloma McCright, 101, of Alburnett, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. A private family graveside service will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Saloma Sauer was born Sept. 21, 1919, in Quasqueton, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Helen (Ciesielski) Sauer. In 1939, Saloma was united in marriage to Louis Schantz Jr. After Louis' passing, she married Charles McCright. Saloma was a longtime member of Alburnett Christian Church. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, reading and working in her flower garden. Saloma is survived by her son, Chester (Lois) Schantz; daughter-in-law, Jane Schantz; grandchildren, Matt (Sherry) Schantz, Heidi (Tracey) Ryan, Holly (Greg) Irvin, Amy (Steve) Brown, Andy (Michelle) Schantz and Aaron (Jana) Schantz; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Joy Saunders. Saloma was preceded in death by her parents; son, Curtis Schantz; husbands, Louis Schantz Jr. and Charles McCright; and siblings, Vincent and Irnola. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alburnett Christian Church. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
