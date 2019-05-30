SAMANTHA "SAM" BARTA Iowa City Samantha "Sam" Barta, 12, of Iowa City, sadly chose to end her life on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Her family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City. The family kindly requests no flowers or plants and that memorials may be directed to the Samantha K. Barta Memorial Fund. Born July 3, 2006, in Iowa City, the daughter of Robert and Annette (Sterba) Barta, Sam was currently in seventh grade at South East Junior High School in Iowa City. She loved being around people and making them happy. Sam enjoyed drawing and very much being surrounded by animals, especially her horse, Cous. Sam enjoyed trying new foods. She was also curious and fascinated by the practice of Wicken. She had a huge heart and simply cared about others. Sam lived her life showing others that it was OK to be yourself! Survivors include her parents, Bob and Annette Barta, and her twin sister, Jessica "Jay" Barta, all of Iowa City; a brother, Tony Mahoney of Oxford; grandfather, Terry Barta (Cwarol) of Rochester, Minn.; uncles, Jeff Barta (Nicky) of Peosta, Iowa, Dan Sterba of Blue Springs, Mo., Scott Walling of Elizabethtown, Ky.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and animals. Sam was preceded in death by grandparents, Don Waln, Teresa Waln, Robert Sterba and Mary Lou Sterba; and an uncle, Jeff Sterba. www.lensingfuneral.com Published in The Gazette on May 30, 2019