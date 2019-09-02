Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
DeWitt, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Tuthill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Samuel James Tuthill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Samuel James Tuthill Obituary
DR. SAMUEL JAMES TUTHILL DeWitt Dr. Samuel James Tuthill, 93, passed away Aug. 28, 2019, at Wheatland Manor. He was born in San Diego, Sept. 6, 1925, to the late Nancy (Morgan) and Marvin Tuthill. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. Sam is a graduate of Drew, Syracuse and North Dakota Universities. He specialized in the paleoecology of glacial deposits in western North Dakota, Minnesota and south-central Alaska. Sam researched the effects of the great Alaskan earthquake of 1964. Dr. Tuthill taught geology at Muskingum College in Ohio and served as state geologist and director of the Iowa Geological Survey. He was a science advisor to the Secretary of Interior, Energy Policy Advisor to the Secretary of Commerce, and was appointed to the President's Energy Resources Council. From 1977 to 1987, Sam held positions at Iowa Electric Light and Power Company in Cedar Rapids. From 1988 until retirement in the mid-90s, he managed Tuthill, Inc., a geological-hydrological and environmental consulting business at Marengo, Iowa, with his son John. In retirement, Sam enjoyed a home on Devil Track Lake in northern Minnesota. He received the Drew University Outstanding Alumnus Award in Science and the University of North Dakota A. G. Leonard Medal in Geology. Sam and Constance Huntington Howell were married Sept. 7, 1952, in Boonton, N.J. She survives along with a daughter, Susan (Jeff) Gimprich, Dumont, N.J.; sons, James (Evelyn) Tuthill, Laramie, Wyo., and John (Michele) Tuthill, DeWitt; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Youtsey, Winchester, Calif., and Nancy Petersen, Friday Harbor, Wash. He also was preceded in death by a grandchild. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt, with services at 11 a.m. Saturday at the United Methodist Church, DeWitt. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now