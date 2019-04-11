SAMUEL MICHAEL "SAM" KOURY North Liberty Samuel Michael "Sam" Koury, 12-year-old son of Michael and Lisa Koury of North Liberty, Iowa, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Services celebrating Sam's life are pending to be announced some time in May. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Sam was born on April 15, 2006, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Michael Davis and Lisa Marie (Henry) Koury. He was in seventh grade at Clear-Creek Amana Middle School. Sam was a young man full of life, love and living. He loved to play outside and go for walks around the neighborhood. He loved riding around on his scooter and pushing his little car after he was too big to ride inside. Sam truly loved swinging on his swingset, as well as every drop of water he could find to play in. He loved to stop and smell the flowers. He always had time for any animal, whether it be the dogs and cats at the pet store or the animal shelter, and from mice playing at the pet store to the tiniest ant on the sidewalk. He especially loved his cats at home, William and Malcom, who received extra snuggles. Bailey No. 2 was his crazy puppy, named after his first dog, Bailey. Sam loved his stuffed animals, mostly his stuffed cat Ace. Horse therapy at Miracles in Motion always was something Sam enjoyed. Coral Ridge Mall, especially the Children's Museum, Panera and Barnes and Noble, were his most favorite places. Sam could have lived at the mall and eaten at McDonald's for every meal, if he were given the chance. He truly loved everything that was fuzzy and soft. They were best tested for their fuzziness on his belly. Sam also had a beloved Elmo costume that he wore for at least four years, not only on Halloween but on any given day — no matter how hot or cold it was. Sam never met a stranger. Everyone sooner or later knew and loved Sam. Sam's family includes his parents, Mike and Lisa; grandparents, Jane McCoy (Tom) of Marion, Suzanne Koury of Iowa City, David Koury of Coralville; and aunt, Neysa Koury (Karl); and two cousins of Seattle, Wash. He also is survived by great aunts and a great uncle of Cedar Rapids and four cousins in Marion. Sam was able to be a donor of his eyes, skin, bone and heart for valves. He also was able to donate his brain for research to help others learn about his rare genetic disorder, Isodicentric 15q. More information about Sam's genetic disorder can be found at www.dup15q.org. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sam's name on www.dup15q.org or mailed to Dup 15q Alliance P.O. Box 1669 Highland Park, IL 60035. A Celebration of Life for Sam will be held in May 2019. Details are yet to be determined but will be posted on www.gayandciha.com when decided. Sincere thanks to the amazing and caring staff in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit of Stead Family Children's Hospital at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary