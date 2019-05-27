SAMUEL R. SLAYMAKER Marengo Samuel R. Slaymaker, 86, of Marengo, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Rose Haven Nursing Home in Marengo. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, First Presbyterian Church in Marengo with the Rev. Anni Thorn officiating. Burial will be in Marengo Cemetery with military honors. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo. Memorials may be contributed to the Marengo American Legion Post 76 for a new Legion sign, Compass Memorial for the Hospice Room or the . Sam is survived by his wife, Carole; a daughter, Angie (Randy) Carney of Marengo; a son, Tony (Wynnette) Slaymaker of Riverside; stepsons, Jeffrey (Kathi) Panknen of Pleasant Hill and Daniel (Tina) Panknen of Kalona; grandchildren, Lyndsey Carney, Holly (John) Hinshaw, Eli Slaymaker and Stella Slaymaker; step-grandchildren, Sean (Amanda) Panknen, Shanna (Tony) Ridgeway, Jordan Panknen and Rhiannon Panknen; great-grandson, Egen Hinshaw; and step-great-grandsons, Jonathan and Landon Panknen and Simon Ridgeway. Also surviving are his siblings, Alice (Richard) Rohrer of Hartwick, Lee (Suni) Slaymaker of Marengo, Don (Shirley) Slaymaker of Marengo and Steve (Jan) Slaymaker of Conroy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Violet Zigler Slaymaker; a brother, Clement; and a sister, Linda Kanke; and a half-brother, Eugene Slaymaker. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2019