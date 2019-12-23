|
SANDRA A. PUTMAN Cedar Rapids Sandra A. Putman, 68, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at her home after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at All Saints Catholic Church. The Rev. John R. Flaherty will officiate. There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include her husband, Steve; two sons, Matthew (Mary) of Cedar Rapids and Nicholas (Trisha) of Robins; three daughters, Emily (Parker) Jones of Tiburon, Calif., Elizabeth (Tom) Appel of Marion and Maggie Putman of San Francisco; three brothers, Greg Plotz of Boscobel, Wis., Steve (Amy) Plotz of Anoka, Minn., and David (Stacey) Plotz of Shueyville; and sister, Nancy Williamson of Des Moines. She also is survived by her eight grandchildren, Christopher, Jack, Catie, Maxwell, Lilian, Eleanor, Liam and Gabriel. She was preceded in death by her parents. Sandy was born Dec. 25, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of John and Elizabeth Plotz. She graduated from Regis High School and later the University of Iowa where she met Steve. They married April 27, 1974, at All Saints Catholic Church, where she continued to be an active member the rest of her life. Sandy and Steve took immense joy in raising their five children and later in spending time with their grandchildren. She forever will be remembered for her selflessness, devotion to her family and faith, an incredible wit and her prolific baking. She leaves behind a family forever indebted to her leadership, grace, and unconditional love. Sandy's family would like to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Mohammed Furqan, Dr. Mark Smith, and their respective teams at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for their tireless devotion; and to Mercy Hospice for their compassionate care and comfort. Memorial donations may be given to the Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City or . Please leave a message or tribute to Sandy's family on Cedar Memorial's webpage, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019