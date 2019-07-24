SANDRA SUE BREHM Shellsburg Sandra Sue Brehm, 75, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Zion Lutheran Church in Shellsburg with the Rev. Mark Leckband officiating. Interment will be at Spencer's Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., Vinton. Sandra was born June 24, 1944, in Cedar Rapids, to Paul and Harriet (Jackson) Spencer. She married Ronald Grimm. The couple later divorced. On Jan. 27, 1987, she was united in marriage to Ronald Lee Brehm at Zion Lutheran Church in Shellsburg. Sandra had worked at REM of Iowa as a social worker. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church. Sandra was the glue that held her family together. She had a very generous heart. She loved being with her grandchildren, reading, walking, needlework and spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Ron (Rhonda) Grimm of Mechanicsville, Melissa (Andrew) Zinser of Cedar Rapids, Melinda Grimm of Vinton and Richard (Nichole) Brehm of Missouri; her eight grandchildren, Levi (Ashley), Tim (Stephanie), Micah, Sulea, Johnathan (Carla), Sara, Phoenix and Wyatt; 11 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Sheryl Spencer of Arab, Ala. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ron Brehm; brothers, Alan Taylor, Frank Spencer and Richard Spencer; and her sister, Pauline Mease. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on July 24, 2019