SANDRA LEE (JOHNSON) BROCK Cedar Rapids Sandra Lee (Johnson) Brock, 71, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Private family services have been held. Arrangements were made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Sandra was born Sept. 3, 1947, in Washington, Iowa, the daughter of Walter and Nell (Taylor) Johnson. She graduated from Washington High School in 1965. Sandra married Steve Brock on Aug. 20, 1966, in Washington, Iowa. She was a legal secretary for Pifer Law Office in Hiawatha for 20 years before she retired. Sandra enjoyed sewing and needlepoint. She was a huge Iowa Hawkeye women's basketball fan. Sandra also enjoyed doing puzzles and crossword puzzles. Survivors include her husband, Steve Brock of Cedar Rapids; children, Dawn (Bruce) Kurfis of Coupeville, Wash., and Daniel (Kristin) Brock of Boston, Mass.; three grandchildren, Nathan Kircher, Tanner Kircher and Aisling Brock; and siblings, George Johnson of Cedar Falls and Linda (Hans) Gyllstrom of Atlanta, Ga. She was preceded in death by her parents. Please share a memory of Sandra at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
