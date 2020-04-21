Home

More Obituaries for Sandra David
Sandra David


1936 - 2020
Sandra David Obituary
SANDRA SPRYNCL DAVID Cedar Rapids With great sadness, we announce the loss of Sandra David on April 20, 2020, after a lengthy illness. A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Sandy was born Feb. 20, 1936, in Cedar Rapids. Her parents were Jerry and Leona Spryncl. Her parents and a sister, JoAnn Dyal, preceded her in death. Sandy is survived by her loving husband, Sam David. They were married more than 50 years. Children include Cindy Martin (Larry) of Arizona, Carol Hopfensperger (Steve) of Colorado and Tim David (Jen) of Iowa. Sandy had five grandchildren, Dawn Stenson, Michele Zagar, Ellen Hopfensperger, Brandon and Brenton Dvorsky. One of Sandy's favorite childhood memories was living next to the Brucemore mansion property. She would often hear Leo the lion roaring each evening at bedtime. Sandy enjoyed working with people as a nurse's aide and later as a pharmacy tech at Osco and the Medicine Shop. People were drawn to Sandy, her sweet personality and friendly smile. Sandy will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be directed to Alzheimer's research in Sandra's name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020
