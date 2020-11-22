SANDRA KAY (NEWBERRY) DAY Cedar Rapids Sandra Kay (Newberry) Day passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in her home after a short battle with cancer. A private burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery. Sandra was born April 12, 1942, in North English, Iowa, the daughter of Samuel and Laura (Schwertgefer) Newberry. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1960. She worked for many years for the Defense Contract Administration, retiring in 1994. She enjoyed gardening, day trips and picnics with family. Later in life, she enjoyed watching the wildlife that lived in her backyard and genealogy. She was an avid reader. Sandra is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Douglas) Frazer; son, Bryan (Shannon) Day; son-in-law, William Lewis; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sue Ann Lewis; two brothers, LaVerne and Wendell Newberry; and sister, Marlene Garringer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Mercy. Online condolences may be directed to Sandra's family at www.cedarmemorial.com
