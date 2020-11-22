1/1
Sandra Day
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SANDRA KAY (NEWBERRY) DAY Cedar Rapids Sandra Kay (Newberry) Day passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in her home after a short battle with cancer. A private burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery. Sandra was born April 12, 1942, in North English, Iowa, the daughter of Samuel and Laura (Schwertgefer) Newberry. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1960. She worked for many years for the Defense Contract Administration, retiring in 1994. She enjoyed gardening, day trips and picnics with family. Later in life, she enjoyed watching the wildlife that lived in her backyard and genealogy. She was an avid reader. Sandra is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Douglas) Frazer; son, Bryan (Shannon) Day; son-in-law, William Lewis; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sue Ann Lewis; two brothers, LaVerne and Wendell Newberry; and sister, Marlene Garringer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Mercy. Online condolences may be directed to Sandra's family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved