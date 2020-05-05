|
SANDRA "SANDY" EDWARDS Monticello Sandra "Sandy" Edwards passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, after an 18-month fight with pancreatic cancer. Funeral services will be held at a later date at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church, rural Monticello. Goettsch Funeral Home has taken Sandy and her family into their care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jones County Conservation or a . Sandy was born Jan. 4, 1949, at John McDonald Hospital in Monticello. She was the daughter of Roland and Velma (Tobiason) Bronemann. Sandy received her education in the Monticello schools, graduating with the Class of 1967. During the summer of 1966, Sandy was an AFS exchange student in Germany. After graduation, Sandy went to the school and trained for the occupation of court reporter. She started and conducted business as Edwards Reporting in Iowa City, an occupation that she loved and continued to operate for more than 40 years. Sandy married fellow high school classmate, William (Bill) Edwards on April 22, 1978. They celebrated their 42nd anniversary this year. Sandy was a member of Wayne Zion Lutheran Church in Monticello. She was baptized on Feb. 6, 1949, at St. John Lutheran Church, where she confirmed her faith on April 7, 1963. Sandy is survived by her husband, Bill of Monticello; son, Travis (Esmeralda) Edwards of Stockholm, Sweden; daughter, Jennifer (Phil Clarke) Edwards of Plainfield, Ill.; and son, Christopher (Jamie) Edwards and their sons, Cooper and Drew, all of Plainfield. She also is survived by two brothers, Jerald and Ronald. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and son, Bryan Loop. Sandy will be remembered as a dedicated and professional woman to her clientele for the 40-plus years of business but, most important to her, was that she will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. We will all miss her smile, warm personality and devotion to her family.
Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2020