Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Ehlert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Ehlert


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Ehlert Obituary
SANDRA JEAN EHLERT Cedar Rapids Sandra Jean Ehlert, 84, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospice Unit. She was born to Edythe and Alver Wilker on Feb. 18, 1936, in Ellendale, Minn. Sandy married her high school sweetheart, Elton "Red" Ehlert, on Dec. 18, 1955, in Ellendale. He died in 2012. She was a stay-at-home mom who volunteered in school cafeterias, as a Blue Bird co-leader, and later was a secretary at Legal Services of Iowa. Sandy was a talented cook, excellent seamstress and one heck of a gardener. She loved to travel, read, play bridge and attend performances at the Paramount Theatre and Old Creamery Theatre. She was a longtime member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. She is survived by three children, Becki (J.R.) Banes of Toddville, and Steve (Joni) Ehlert and LaNette (Jim) Faaborg of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Corey (Vicky) Banes, Justin (Tracy) Ehlert, Josh (Leigh) Faaborg, Jillian (Dan) Boardman and Jordan Ehlert; a sister, Diane Yahnke of Worthington, Minn; a brother, Bill Wilker of Appleton, Wis.; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and a sister, Sylvia. A celebration of life service will be held in the summer. A memorial is planned for Milestones Adult Day Health Center in Cedar Rapids. Donations may be directed to Becki Banes, 3226 Feather Ridge Rd., Toddville, IA 52341. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -