SANDRA JEAN EHLERT Cedar Rapids Sandra Jean Ehlert, 84, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospice Unit. She was born to Edythe and Alver Wilker on Feb. 18, 1936, in Ellendale, Minn. Sandy married her high school sweetheart, Elton "Red" Ehlert, on Dec. 18, 1955, in Ellendale. He died in 2012. She was a stay-at-home mom who volunteered in school cafeterias, as a Blue Bird co-leader, and later was a secretary at Legal Services of Iowa. Sandy was a talented cook, excellent seamstress and one heck of a gardener. She loved to travel, read, play bridge and attend performances at the Paramount Theatre and Old Creamery Theatre. She was a longtime member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. She is survived by three children, Becki (J.R.) Banes of Toddville, and Steve (Joni) Ehlert and LaNette (Jim) Faaborg of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Corey (Vicky) Banes, Justin (Tracy) Ehlert, Josh (Leigh) Faaborg, Jillian (Dan) Boardman and Jordan Ehlert; a sister, Diane Yahnke of Worthington, Minn; a brother, Bill Wilker of Appleton, Wis.; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and a sister, Sylvia. A celebration of life service will be held in the summer. A memorial is planned for Milestones Adult Day Health Center in Cedar Rapids. Donations may be directed to Becki Banes, 3226 Feather Ridge Rd., Toddville, IA 52341. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020