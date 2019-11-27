|
|
SANDRA MAY FRASHER Marion Sandra May Frasher, 76, of Marion, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home conducted by the Rev. Dustin Vu. Inurnment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Anamosa, at a later date. Sandra was born April 2, 1943, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Delmar and Ruby (Mead) Weeks. She graduated from Marion High School in 1961. On Nov. 4, 1961, in Marion, Sandra was united in marriage to John Frasher. He passed away in November 2015. She was employed in the graphics department at Rockwell Collins until retiring in 2000. Sandra was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion and the Marion Women's Club. She was a wonderful caregiver to her husband, John; and her niece, Theresa Henderson. Sandra was the best mother and grandmother that her family could ever have asked for. She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Brian) McGlynn of Marion, Caryn (Andrew) Cox of Peosta and Kristen (Tom) Miller of Marion; her grandchildren, Drew (Candice) Cox, Adrian (Clayton) Freiburger, Owen McGlynn, Rian McGlynn (Jamie Martin) and Cortney Brown; great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Jude, Harper, Blair, Asher and Gracelyn; her honorary daughter, Mary Jo Adams; and many nieces and nephews. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; mother and father-in-law; sisters, Cynthia Zvacek and Pamela McLellan; brother, John Harover; two of John's siblings; and many furry companions. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sandra's memory may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice, Cedar Rapids. Please share a memory of Sandra at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019