SANDRA HAMILTON Cedar Rapids Sandra Hamilton, 77, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice following a short illness. There will be no services as per Sandy's request. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Sandy is survived by her daughters, Wendy (James) Orr and Patti (Terry) Gerlach of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, McKenzie (Jared) Engelbert and Ashley Gerlach (Brian Kramme), Amanda Hamilton (Hunter Corrigan) and Jenny Hamilton, Catherine and William Orr; great-grandchildren, Madilynn and Mason, Vivian and Cecilia and Raelynn and Zaylen and Kane; sisters, Carol (Darrell) Vrchoticky of Dubuque and Phyllis King of Gallatin, Tenn.; and many nieces and nephews. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William, on July 29, 1999; son, William Joseph Hamilton, in November 1995; daughter, Rebecca Hamilton, in September 2015; and sisters, Barb Johnson and Bev Loveless. Sandy was born Nov. 29, 1941, the daughter of Herbert and Jennie Carter Brown in Moline, Ill. She married William Hamilton on Aug. 3, 1961, in Kirksville, Mo. Sandy worked as a bookkeeper at Armstrong's Department Store. Sandy enjoyed baking, gardening, time with her grandchildren, the Game Show Network; and she also loved cats. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society or St. Luke's Hospice. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019