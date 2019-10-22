|
SANDRA J. HENNESSEY Marion Sandra J. Hennessey, 73, of Marion, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. A visitation will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Private family graveside to be held in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include her children, Paulette (Marty Brown) Petersen and Kyle (Amelia) Wutzke, both of Cedar Rapids; two grandsons, Bladen and David Wutzke; siblings, Ellen Baker of Inverness, Fla., Harriet Davis of Mulberry, Fla., and Terri "Theresa" (Bruce) McSperrin of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Patricia Thomas and Karen Spechtenhauser. Sandra Jean Steinbirger was born May 24, 1946, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and Marie (Krueger) Steinbirger. She worked for Rockwell Collins for many years until retiring in 2010. Sandra will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her. Memorials may be given in her name to the . Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019