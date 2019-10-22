Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Hennessey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Hennessey


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Hennessey Obituary
SANDRA J. HENNESSEY Marion Sandra J. Hennessey, 73, of Marion, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. A visitation will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Private family graveside to be held in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include her children, Paulette (Marty Brown) Petersen and Kyle (Amelia) Wutzke, both of Cedar Rapids; two grandsons, Bladen and David Wutzke; siblings, Ellen Baker of Inverness, Fla., Harriet Davis of Mulberry, Fla., and Terri "Theresa" (Bruce) McSperrin of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Patricia Thomas and Karen Spechtenhauser. Sandra Jean Steinbirger was born May 24, 1946, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and Marie (Krueger) Steinbirger. She worked for Rockwell Collins for many years until retiring in 2010. Sandra will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her. Memorials may be given in her name to the . Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now